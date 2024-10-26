Bankinter, S.A. (BKIMF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCPK:BKIMF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript October 24, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Laurie Shepard - IR

Gloria Ortiz - CEO

Jacobo Diaz - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Borja Ramirez - Citibank

Maks Mishyn - JB Capital

Ignacio Ulargui - BNP Paribas

Francisco Riquel - Alantra

Ignacio Cerezo - UBS

Carlos Peixoto - CaixaBank BPI

Britta Schmidt - Autonomous Research

Alvaro Serrano - Morgan Stanley

Hugo Cruz - KBW

Cecilia Romero - Barclays

Alberto Nigro - Mediobanca

Laurie Shepard

Good morning. This is Laurie Shepard. On behalf of Investor Relations at Bankinter, it is our pleasure to welcome you all to the Bankinter's Earnings Call for the Third Quarter of 2024.

Please note that our related financial statements were posted with market authorities earlier this morning. All materials are also available on our corporate website. On today's call, we are joined by Bankinter's Chief Executive Officer, Gloria Ortiz; and Chief Financial Officer, Jacobo Diaz. At the end of the presentation, we will respond to analyst questions in a live Q&A. Also, please refer to disclaimer in the presentation and note that this call is being recorded.

I will now turn over to Gloria Ortiz to review the highlights, after which Jacobo will review in detail the financial results and the performance of our business segments across the group.

Gloria Ortiz

Thank you, Laurie, and good morning to everyone in the call.

To start on Page 5, I would like to highlight that Bankinter has continued to deliver another quarter of strong results. The key pillars that underpin the sustainable results continue to be the same. First, our strategic commitment to growing organically our business across the board. As you can see, we have grown our loan book by 5%, increased retail deposits by 4% and continue to deliver exceptional growth in our off-balance sheet products