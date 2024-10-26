Iberdrola S.A. (IBDSF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Iberdrola S.A. (OTCPK:IBDSF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript October 23, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. First of all, we would like to offer a warm welcome to all of you who have joined us today for our 2024 Nine Months Results Presentation. As usual, we will follow the traditional format given in our event. We are going to begin with an overview of the results and the main developments during the period given by the top executive team that usually is with us. Mr. Ignacio Galan, Executive Chairman; Mr. Armando Martinez, CEO; and finally, Mr. Pepe Sainz, CFO. Following this, we'll move on to the Q&A session.

I would also like to highlight that we are only going to take questions submitted via the web, so please ask your question only through our webpage www.iberdrola.com. Finally, we expect that today's event will not last more than one hour, hoping that this presentation will be useful and informative for all of you.

Now, without further ado, I would like to give the floor to Mr. Ignacio Galan. Thank you very much again. Please, Mr. Galan.

Ignacio Galan

Thank you, Ignacio. Good morning, everyone, and thank you very much for joining today's conference call. In the first nine months, our reported net profit reached EUR5,471 million, up by 50%. We reported EBITDA reaching EUR13,269 million. In recurring terms, EBITDA increased by 11% to EUR11,551 million driven by external operating performance across all our businesses. We continue increasing our regulated profile with Networks' EBITDA up by 11%, thanks to a higher rate base and tariff increases especially in UK and United States. Energy production and customers is also up 11% as a result of new offshore, new capacity in France and Germany and