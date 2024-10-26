The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL), the primarily protein-based nutritional snack seller under the Atkins, Quest, and OWYN brands, reported the company’s fiscal Q4 results on the 24th of October. The company showed
Simply Good Foods: OWYN Integration Bolsters Growth Prospects
Summary
- Simply Good Foods reported a slight growth hiccup in Q4, caused by Quest's temporary supply chain issues. The underlying performance stayed consistent.
- The OWYN acquisition's integration boosts Simply Good Foods' earnings growth prospects with better distribution and cost synergies.
- The Quest brand's initiatives should also drive good in FY2025, in part mitigated by a continued weak Atkins brand.
- The SMPL stock has some upside, but I still believe that the undervaluation falls within a margin of safety.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.