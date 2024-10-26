The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) has retraced about two-thirds of the January through early October 2024 rally. That’s, of course, a significant technical move, but this is not just a chart analysis of ASHR. China
ASHR: Chinese Large Caps Fall Back Toward Support With A Cheap P/E
Summary
- ASHR offers a compelling buy-the-dip opportunity with a low P/E ratio and improving earnings estimates, despite recent volatility.
- The ETF has a diversified large-cap portfolio with significant exposure to Financials, Industrials, and Information Technology sectors.
- ASHR's technical setup shows support between $25-$26, with bullish seasonality expected in November, making it an attractive investment.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.