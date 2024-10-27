Community Healthcare Trust Vs. Medical Properties Trust: Which Is The Better REIT For 2025
Summary
- Community Healthcare Trust and Medical Properties Trust both securitize medical real estate primarily on a net lease basis and have recently faced tenant issues.
- I compare the two companies based on AFFO multiple, enterprise-level market-implied cap rate, dividends, and impact from Fed easing.
- CHCT's main appeal lies in its lower leverage, more attractive enterprise-level valuation, and higher dividend yield.
- MPW is attractively priced on an AFFO basis, while its dividend is well-covered thanks to a lower payout ratio.
- Key risks to consider include trends in healthcare spending, addressing problems with distressed tenants, and no uniform reporting standards.
