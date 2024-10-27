Community Healthcare Trust Vs. Medical Properties Trust: Which Is The Better REIT For 2025

Summary

  • Community Healthcare Trust and Medical Properties Trust both securitize medical real estate primarily on a net lease basis and have recently faced tenant issues.
  • I compare the two companies based on AFFO multiple, enterprise-level market-implied cap rate, dividends, and impact from Fed easing.
  • CHCT's main appeal lies in its lower leverage, more attractive enterprise-level valuation, and higher dividend yield.
  • MPW is attractively priced on an AFFO basis, while its dividend is well-covered thanks to a lower payout ratio.
  • Key risks to consider include trends in healthcare spending, addressing problems with distressed tenants, and no uniform reporting standards.

health insurance home insurance or loan Conceptual image of real estate real estate agent healthcare medical

juststock

Introduction

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) have both underperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) so far in 2024, with CHCT impacted by loan impairments and collection issues

I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, and high-yield bonds, starting a fascination with markets and the economy that has not faded despite the years. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. On Seeking Alpha I mostly cover REITs and financials, with occasional articles on ETFs and other stocks driven by a macro trade idea.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CHCT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

