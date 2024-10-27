Microsoft Q1 Preview: Copilot Struggles, Customers Not Satisfied (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Microsoft shares have declined 2.62% amid AI competition and Copilot's inconsistent performance, leading to my downgrade to a strong sell.
  • Customer dissatisfaction with Copilot's reliability and value is threatening Microsoft's AI-driven growth, casting doubt on future earnings and market position.
  • Microsoft's high valuation metrics, coupled with slowing EPS growth and substantial Capex needs, suggest shares are overvalued and face a potential 26.19% downside.
  • Without significant improvements in Copilot's data architecture and performance, Microsoft risks alienating its customer base and undermining its AI investments.

Investment Thesis

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) (NEOE:MSFT:CA) shares have sold off since the last time I wrote on the tech giant, with shares falling 2.62% since my last analysis over the summer.

From my standpoint, I think a big driver of

This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (main account author) is the managing partner of Noah’s Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

