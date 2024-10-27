Altria: The Future Of The Cigarette Market

Oct. 27, 2024 3:06 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO) Stock
Philipp Brohl profile picture
Philipp Brohl
47 Followers
(16min)

Summary

  • Altria offers a compelling investment with a low P/E ratio and an 8.2% dividend yield despite facing volume declines and regulatory risks.
  • The US market remains highly profitable for Altria, but the lack of diversification and regulatory threats pose significant risks.
  • Vaping and other alternatives are accelerating cigarette volume declines in the US, but Altria's pricing power and buybacks support profitability.
  • Altria's efforts in smokeless products have been disappointing, but its dividend appears safe in the midterm, making it a buy at current valuations.

Cigarettes department at a duty free segment store with many big packs of Marlboro on sale on a shelf in shop airport

intek1

Altria (NYSE:MO) probably doesn't need an introduction, but for those unfamiliar with it, the company is the leading tobacco company in the US, mostly known for its popular Marlboro brand.

It has been the best-performing stock of the last

This article was written by

Philipp Brohl profile picture
Philipp Brohl
47 Followers
Philipp is a seasoned value investor with nearly 20 years of experience in the field. He takes a global approach to investment opportunities, seeking out undervalued companies that offer a significant margin of safety, leading to attractive dividend yields and returns. While he does not limit his investments to specific sectors or countries, he focuses only on companies he thoroughly understands and can reasonably assess for future growth potential. Philipp is particularly enthusiastic when he identifies a company with a solid earnings track record trading at less than 8x free cash flow, which inspired his username: 8xfreecash.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News