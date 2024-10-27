SPTM: Some Risks And Alternatives To Consider

Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
704 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • SPTM offers broad US market exposure by targeting all major market size segments.
  • The bullish case for funds like this is solid considering future interest-rate cuts, but investors should assess the current risks before they start investing or adding to this ETF.
  • In this article, I go into all of that and present a few alternatives for those who want to be more defensive or consider another long-term vehicle as their core.

Bull market in the US stock market

honglouwawa

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM), launched on 10/04/2000 by State Street Global Advisors and managed by SSGA Funds Management, is an ETF that tracks the performance of the S&P Composite 1500 Index.

This

This article was written by

Konstantinos Kosmidis profile picture
Konstantinos Kosmidis
704 Followers
I am a self-taught value investor focusing on equity REITs and factor investing. When it comes to REITs, I'm interested in either those with high dividend growth potential and a long history of value creation through active capital recycling or high-yielding ones with sustainable distributions trading at a large discount to NAV. And regarding factor-based strategies, I am mostly interested in small-cap value ones.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPTM ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPTM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPTM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News