'There Are Some Horses': Maintaining Tesla With A Buy
Summary
- I'm maintaining Tesla with a buy for mid-term investors after 3Q24 earnings made the stock close 22% higher on Thursday.
- GAAP gross margin impressed at 19.8%, significantly above consensus, marking the second consecutive margin expansion after six quarters of decline.
- Management forecasts vehicle production to increase by 20%-30% in 2025, and Cybercab production to dramatically increase by 2026.
- I think the company is better positioned to benefit from its longer-term secular tailwinds, and that includes global EV adoption, a more friendly interest rate environment, and U.S. backing.
- I hereon share my positive sentiment on Tesla and why I see more upside into FY25.
