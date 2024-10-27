As I am writing this, the BRICS summit is over. Many market analysts and business experts discuss the possibility of creating a common currency as a medium of exchange for BRICS countries. Many analysts say that this currency, possibly a digital
The BRICS Summit And The U.S. Debt Will Make Gold Soar
Summary
- The BRICS summit discussed de-dollarization and a potential gold-backed currency, which could significantly increase gold demand and decrease USD value.
- The US national debt and high budget deficits necessitate more money printing, boosting gold prices due to increased dollar liquidity.
- Despite recent surges, gold remains undervalued compared to other assets, with significant upside potential due to high liquidity and possible lower interest rates.
- Risks include potential temporary corrections and geopolitical uncertainties, but overall, gold is poised for further growth amid rising debt and de-dollarization trends.
