Adobe: GenAI Is Improving Sales, But Not Fast Enough
Summary
- Adobe has been able to rapidly embed Gen AI features into its products, which are getting a lot of traction.
- It has also been able to generate more sales but these are progressing gradually, as it reshapes its product portfolio in a market that has been disrupted.
- Adobe's inability to hike pricing hints that the competition is strong while it has lost the first-mover advantage in image creation.
- Due to high investor expectations built into the stock price, it could suffer from further volatility.
- Also, as AI-driven image generation takes center stage, Microsoft, with its investment in OpenAI is now a competitor, in addition to being a partner.
