3 REITs That Will Likely Cut Their Dividends

However, there are exceptions and today, we will cover some of those that are at high risk of cutting their dividend in the near term.

Most REITs ( VNQ ) are very conservatively financed and enjoy steadily growing cash flows and dividends.

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Landlord for a 2-week free trial.



We are the largest and best-rated real estate investor community on Seeking Alpha with 2,000+ members on board and a 4.9 /5 rating from 500+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.