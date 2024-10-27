Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) is streamlining and simplifying its business. The company is divesting its renewable assets to concentrate solely on Regulated Services, which are expected to provide stable and predictable profits as well as dividends.
Algonquin Power: Has Growth Potential, But Patience Will Be Needed
Summary
- Algonquin is divesting renewable assets to focus on regulated services, aiming for stable profits and dividends.
- The company’s regulated services are under-earning but expected to improve with new rate approvals, particularly in New York and Bermuda.
- Algonquin’s financial leverage will decline post-renewables separation, aided by recent dividend cuts.
- Despite challenges, Algonquin is undervalued, with potential equity growth from pending rate cases and improved operating profits.
