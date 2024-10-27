Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering in RNA interference [RNAi] therapeutics, addressing severe conditions with limited treatment options. Its technology modulates gene expression and controls protein production, a discovery awarded with the 2006 Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology. Onpattro
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings Preview: Key RNAi Catalysts To Watch
Summary
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in RNAi therapeutics, with multiple FDA-approved treatments and a robust pipeline targeting rare and severe conditions.
- The company has strong growth potential, particularly with Amvuttra for ATTR-CM, which could become a major revenue driver in a growing market.
- Additionally, vutrisiran for ATTR-CM could capture a significant share of a projected $11.2 billion market.
- Regulatory risks and competition exist, but ALNY's innovative RNAi platform and experienced team position it well for sustained success.
- Despite a high valuation, ALNY's positive cash flow and projected revenue growth justify a "Buy on dips" strategy for long-term investors.
