Beyond, Inc. (BYON) 2024 Investor Event (Transcript)

Marcus Lemonis - Executive Chairman

Alexis Callahan - Vice President, Investor Relations and Public Relations

Adrianne Lee - Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Dave Nielsen - President

Guncha Mehta - Chief Digital Information Officer

Alex Thomas - Senior Vice President, Finance and Corporate Development

Tim Ryan - Vice President, Loyalty and Partnerships

Marcus Lemonis

Good morning. My name is Marcus Lemonis. I'm the Executive Chairman of Beyond. Thank you for coming today. Today is going to be broken up into two distinct sections. First, we're going to spend some time, a material amount of time on the third quarter results, as well as get into the strategic vision of where we're going.

Before we jump into the details and Alexis reads the safe harbor, I want to be clear that as we review things today what you're not going to hear us talk about is the macro environment, interest rates at a 20-year high, consumer demand and inflation. We're going to stay away from all of that, because in our honest opinion, what we truly believe is fixable in our own business is absent the macro issues. And as the macro repairs itself and comes back, I think everybody will be a benefactor of all of that.

Alexis Callahan

Thank you, Marcus. My name is Alexis Callahan. As most of you know, I head up investor relations for Beyond. We're excited about today's presentation and your interest with us today. You'll be hearing from several members of management today, including Executive Chairman Marcus Lemonis; Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Adrianne Lee; President, Dave Nielsen; Chief Digital Information Officer, Guncha Mehta; Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Jennifer Evans; SVP of Finance and Corporate Development, Alex Thomas; and VP of loyalty and partnerships, Tim Ryan. We'll also have a few special guests to be