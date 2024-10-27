Investment thesis: Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) is an interesting avenue to make a contrarian bet against overly eager IEA and EIA efforts to advocate for a low oil price thesis. Tetra is a versatile chemical
Tetra Technologies Is Worth A Nibble After Significant Selloff YTD
Summary
- Tetra Technologies offers a contrarian investment opportunity against the prevailing low oil price outlook advocated by the IEA and EIA, since it provides increasingly crucial oilfield services.
- TTI's primary exposure is to the US shale industry & offshore oil production around the world, which is expected to increase drilling activities due to global oil supply shortfalls.
- As prime shale acreage depletes, intensified drilling in second-tier areas just to maintain production volumes will boost demand for TTI's services, enhancing its investment appeal.
- I have taken a small position in TTI stock, planning to increase it if prices decline, provided my overall thesis remains valid.
