We wrote about TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) in November 2023 with a buy rating. We did not identify it as a value stock but as a high-quality, investment-grade company, and a stable value compounder that had outpaced the S&P
TE Connectivity: Expecting Q4 Results To Be A Little More Electrifying
Summary
- TE Connectivity (TEL) is a high-quality, investment-grade company with a strong balance sheet, high profitability, and significant cash generation, warranting a buy rating.
- Despite modest revenue growth, TEL's EPS is up 12% due to improving margins, efficiencies, and aggressive share buy-backs.
- TEL's focus on AI and electrification, particularly in communications and industrial segments, positions it well for future growth despite current automotive market sluggishness.
- With a forward PE of 18.2x and expected revenue growth of 5.5% for FY25, TEL's outlook remains strong, justifying higher trading multiples.
