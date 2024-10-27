Olin Corp. (NYSE:OLN) reports many contracts with the U.S. Army and know-how accumulated through many decades in the chemical industry. In my view, ongoing derivative strategies in the chemical global trade industry and investments in the small
Olin: The U.S. Army Contracts And Epoxy Segment Improvements Make It Cheap
Summary
- Olin Corp.'s strong business model, bolstered by U.S. Army contracts and decades of chemical industry know-how, suggests significant revenue growth potential through 2030.
- Derivative strategies, cost-cutting in the epoxy segment, and increased participation in small caliber ammunition markets are expected to drive net income growth.
- Despite risks from debt, goodwill impairments, and transportation issues, OLN's financial performance and free cash flow growth indicate a target price of $136.
- The company's diversified client base and robust financial metrics, including rising ROA, ROE, and EBITDA margins, make OLN an attractive investment at current market prices.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OLN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.