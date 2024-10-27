Meta Platforms: 4 Key Verticals To Monitor In The Q3 Earnings Report
Summary
- Meta's unique advertising solutions and 3.3 billion user base create a unique growth flywheel, driving mid-teens earnings growth and making it a market-beating investment.
- User engagement and ad impressions are rising, with Meta AI and unified recommendation algorithms boosting near-term engagement and advertiser demand.
- New product opportunities in WhatsApp, Llama, Threads, and AR/VR offer significant future revenue potential, despite current minimal contributions.
- Concerns about rising expenses and capex are valid but short term; Meta's strong execution and profitable growth trajectory justify a 'Buy' rating.
