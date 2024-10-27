Barclays: Upgraded Guidance Supports Buy Rating

Oct. 27, 2024 10:42 AM ETBarclays PLC (BCS) Stock, BCLYF Stock
Intrinsic Analysis profile picture
Intrinsic Analysis
462 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Barclays reported a solid third quarter, with a continuation of positive trends for net interest income and operating expenses.
  • Upgraded guidance for Barclays UK net interest income provides confidence regarding the outlook for 2025.
  • Whilst loan loss rates remain low, there are signs that Barclays is taking on more credit risk to drive loan growth.
  • The share price has enjoyed a very strong run, but the improved outlook for Barclays’ earnings provides sufficient valuation support to retain a Buy rating.

Light-up arrow pointing up

Richard Drury

Introduction

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) reported 3Q24 results on October 24, 2024. The market responded positively to the update, with Barclays’ London Stock Exchange (‘LSE’) share price ending the October 24 trading session at 248.05p, up ~4.2% on the prior day’s close. As at the time

This article was written by

Intrinsic Analysis profile picture
Intrinsic Analysis
462 Followers
Deep experience in investment markets, including over a decade as an equity research analyst with a leading fund manager, and provision of investment consulting services to institutional clients.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BCS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BCS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BCS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BCS
--
BCLYF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News