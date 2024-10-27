Having written articles on numerous covered call ETFs in the last two months, I've gotten comments requesting my opinion on the REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) and how it compares to the
FEPI: Diversification Exists For A Reason
Summary
- I rate the REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF a Hold. The strategy has its perks, but has portfolio flaws for the average long-term income investor.
- FEPI's strategy of writing covered calls on individual tech stocks generates higher premiums but comes with increased volatility and limited upside.
- The fund's concentrated portfolio of 15 stocks exposes it to greater individual stock risks, exemplified by the impact of INTC's performance.
- For investors without time for extensive research, broader index-linked products offer better diversification and risk management than FEPI's concentrated approach.
