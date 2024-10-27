Although dividend-focused indices underperformed significantly in a tech-driven bull run because defensive sectors remained out of favour, smart-beta funds like Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) continues to generate market-beating returns while lowering the risk factor. The fund uses
Dividend Investing: FDVV Has An Edge Over CGDV
Summary
- Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) offers market-beating returns with lower risk through a diversified portfolio of high-quality dividend-paying value and growth stocks.
- FDVV's smart-beta strategy and exposure to growth and values stocks enhance its performance in both bull and bear markets.
- CGDV's strategy of holding stakes in fundamentally sound value and growth stocks also make it an attractive option.
- FDVV can offer better risk-adjusted return than its peer CGDV due to better diversification, higher dividend yield, lower expense ratio, and superior quant ratings.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.