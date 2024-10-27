Align Technology: A Change In Plans After Mixed Q3 Earnings

Oct. 27, 2024 2:19 PM ETAlign Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Stock
Biologics profile picture
Biologics
Investing Group Leader
(15min)

Summary

  • Align Technology reported mixed Q3 earnings, with a beat on EPS at $2.35 but a slight miss on revenue at $977.87M.
  • Despite challenges in the U.S. market, growth in Asia Pacific, EMEA, and Latin America, and increased Clear Aligner volume, show resilience.
  • Align's growth drivers include product enhancements, infrastructure investments, and partnerships, with expected revenue growth of 5.29%-7.53% year-over-year from Q4 2024 to Q4 2026.
  • Risks include premium valuation, economic factors affecting consumer spending, and foreign exchange fluctuations, but I plan to add to my position at attractive price levels.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Compounding Healthcare get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

earnings

MCCAIG

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) recently reported mixed Q3 earnings with a beat on EPS, but a slight miss on revenue. A glance at the headline numbers shows that the company’s non-GAAP EPS came in at $2.35, which beat the Street’s estimate by $0.04. Meanwhile, their

Thank you for reading my research on Seeking Alpha. If you want to learn even more about my method and how I discover these investment opportunities, please check out my subscription marketplace service, Compounding Healthcare, and sign up for a free trial.  

This article was written by

Biologics profile picture
Biologics
9.03K Followers

Biologics is a full-time healthcare investor who developed a passion for biotech and life saving therapies after working in the medical field for years. His trade focus is around innovative companies developing breakthrough therapies and/or pharmaceuticals with catalysts for potential acquisitions.

He is the leader of the investing group Compounding Healthcare. Features of the group include: Several model healthcare portfolios, a weekly newsletter, a daily watchlist, and chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALGN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ALGN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALGN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALGN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News