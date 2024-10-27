McDonald's: E. Coli Is Not A Nothingburger, But There Is More To This Correction



Summary

  • McDonald's remains a long-term Hold despite recent E. coli concerns, with its stock down 8% in a week but still up 20% from early summer levels.
  • Historical parallels with Chipotle suggest potential short-term challenges, but McDonald's geographically diversified market presence mitigates similarly extreme downturns.
  • Yet, current high valuation metrics justify a correction regardless of the E. coli outbreak.
  • McDonald's franchise model and valuable real estate holdings provide strong financial resilience, though short-term caution is advised until the full extent of the bacteria outbreak is more tangible.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) has been an anchor investment in my portfolio for about 5 years, currently holding over 5% weighting and having delivered an average annualized total return of more than 10%. Nevertheless, this company is not a mindless Buy at any

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MCD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

