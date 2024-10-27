McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) has been an anchor investment in my portfolio for about 5 years, currently holding over 5% weighting and having delivered an average annualized total return of more than 10%. Nevertheless, this company is not a mindless Buy at any
McDonald's: E. Coli Is Not A Nothingburger, But There Is More To This Correction
Summary
- McDonald's remains a long-term Hold despite recent E. coli concerns, with its stock down 8% in a week but still up 20% from early summer levels.
- Historical parallels with Chipotle suggest potential short-term challenges, but McDonald's geographically diversified market presence mitigates similarly extreme downturns.
- Yet, current high valuation metrics justify a correction regardless of the E. coli outbreak.
- McDonald's franchise model and valuable real estate holdings provide strong financial resilience, though short-term caution is advised until the full extent of the bacteria outbreak is more tangible.
