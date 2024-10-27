We add real-time buy and sell signals on these, as well as other trading opportunities which we provide in our active chat community. We look at companies with a defensible competitive advantage and the opportunity and/or business models which have the potential to generate considerable operational leverage.

If you are interested in similarly small, high-growth potential stocks you could join us at our marketplace service SHU Growth Portfolio , where we maintain a portfolio and a watchlist of similar stocks.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ: RELL ) has a pretty unique business model, leveraging technology partners and its design team to spot technology needs and engineer new products to fill these needs and introduce new products. It sells into

Shareholders Unite is a retired academic with 30+ years of experience in the financial markets. He looks to find small companies with multi-bagger potential while mitigating risks through a portfolio approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RELL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.