Attention Bulls: Big Earnings Week, Great Trading Setup, With 5 Dislocation Points

David H. Lerner
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • Stocks dislike uncertainty; upcoming events may cause significant market volatility, presenting opportunities to buy high-quality stocks at lower prices.
  • Hedging strategies, including options and leveraged ETFs, are useful in managing risk during this volatile period, especially around the election.
  • Focus on large-cap stocks reporting earnings this week, such as Visa, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, Uber, Apple, and Amazon, for potential buy opportunities.
  • Five dislocation points, including earnings guidance, non-farm payroll data, election uncertainty, and FOMC meeting outcomes, could trigger market sell-offs, creating buying opportunities.
Cheerleader yelling through megaphone, low angle, side view

Mike Powell/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Attention Bulls: Big Earnings Week, Great Trading Setup, With 5 Dislocation Points

The central premise of this article is that stocks hate uncertainty. The two weeks offer a series of events, some that will be important

Have you ever bought a stock that everyone's saying is great, only to find you bought near or at the all-time high that stock dropped 20% immediately? What happened? By the time the average stock purchaser gets a stock idea, usually, it's already overbought. 

This article was written by

David H. Lerner
30.35K Followers

David H. Lerner is an analyst with a decade of experience utilizing his professional background in software consulting and technology to identify market trends and provide long and short trade ideas. David employs a combination of technical analysis and market psychology to capitalize on narratives for outsized returns. He also utilizes “Cash Management Discipline,” a simple trading style to hedge against the volatility of today’s market climate.

He leads the investing group Group Mind Investing where he uncovers actionable trading and investing ideas nearly every day.

