FLKR: Risk-Reward Profile Not Attractive

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
7.01K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a high exposure to the volatile memory sector, making it susceptible to economic downturns and cyclical fluctuations.
  • The fund's technology sector concentration is overly reliant on Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, increasing its vulnerability to memory chip supply-demand imbalances.
  • Despite its attractive valuation, FLKR's prospects are dimmed by South Korea's weak economic outlook and the depreciating Korean Won.
  • Investors should consider the risks of currency depreciation, cyclicality, and economic downturns, and may want to seek alternatives despite FLKR's low expense ratio.

Seoul Lotte World Tower overlooking Han River Gangnam night lights Korea

fotoVoyager/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) has a portfolio of about 160 South Korean stocks. The fund basically tracks the FTSE South Korea Index. FLKR charges an expense ratio of 0.09%. This is low among funds

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
7.01K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FLKR ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FLKR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FLKR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News