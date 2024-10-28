As Ford (NYSE:F) prepares to report earnings today, I find myself writing about it for the first time since before the pandemic. A lot of articles I write could be considered Ford-adjacent, in a way, but this is the first time
Ford: Why Many Are Looking At The Wrong Numbers
Summary
- Ford's earnings are complicated by Rivian's impact and EVs, but the real issues are interest rate hikes and warranty costs.
- Ford's significant EV losses are greatly overstated, due to a highly aggressive depreciation method and an EV mandate compliance credits valuation of $0 in internal transactions.
- Ford Credit's earnings have plunged due to higher interest rates, this is the real hit to the company's overall profitability.
- Warranty and interest rate hikes actually account for all the decline in Ford's profitability since 2021.
- I continue to avoid Ford stock due to these underlying operational challenges and financial complexities.
