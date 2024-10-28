Enterprise Products Partners: A Combo Of Dividend And Growth

Summary

  • Enterprise Products Partners is a leading midstream energy company with a $60 billion market cap, known for consistent cash flows and a 26-year distribution increase streak.
  • EPD's Q2 2023 highlights include $13.7 billion revenue, $8.4 billion adjusted CFFO, and $4.6 billion returned to equity holders, showcasing strong financial discipline.
  • EPD's strategic capital investments and robust project pipeline ensure future cash flow growth, maintaining a 7% dividend yield and solidifying its position in the midstream energy market.
  • Despite risks like commodity price fluctuations and regulatory concerns, EPD's careful financial management and operational excellence make it a compelling investment for income and growth.

View of pipes in the oil industry

MsLightBox/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is one of the largest midstream energy companies in North America, operating an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, and processing plants. The company plays a critical role in the energy supply chain, transporting

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

