It's been a while since I last wrote about Devon Energy and I believe it's time to revisit it and provide an update. The oil

I focus on a wide variety of stocks but I prefer to write about oil and gas companies at this time. That said, if I think there is a reason to write about it, then I enjoy studying new companies and learning about new opportunities. I am a graduate of Texas Christian University where I have obtained both my bachelors and my MBA. I am also a published author. You can find my book on Amazon called "Bitcoin, Christianity and History." I will warn you that I've been told it is NOT light reading. However, it will give you some insight behind my logic and methodology. They won't teach you this in college.You can also learn something about my methods at my website. I have free and subscriber only research articles there. However, at this moment, the website is still being built and accumulating research.Thanks for reading my articles!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.