SVOL: Changing Holdings Make Me Nervous (Rating Downgrade)

John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
2.47K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • I am downgrading SVOL from "strong buy" to "buy" due to increased equity risk and opaqueness in its strategy.
  • SVOL's new strategy involves significant exposure to S&P 500 ETF shares and short futures contracts, raising concerns about prudence.
  • Dividend reductions from $0.32 to $0.28 have been noted, although the distribution yield target remains at 15%+.
  • Aggressive income investors should consider up to a 10% allocation, while conservative investors should avoid SVOL and similar derivative-based funds.

Economic with stock exchange market showing stock chart down and in red negative territory. Business and financial money market crisis concept. Illustration.

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Introduction

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) is a fantastic investment that I have recommended since my start here on Seeking Alpha. SVOL is a short volatility strategy, aimed at being short the S&P volatility index, or VIX, by about

This article was written by

John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
2.47K Followers
Financial advisor and research analyst from Southern California.My work covers equities, funds, and fixed income; macroeconomic and geopolitical analysis; asset allocation, tech, portfolio management, alternatives, and derivatives."History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On TyrannyFollow me @ https://linktr.ee/realjbowman

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SVOL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SVOL ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SVOL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SVOL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News