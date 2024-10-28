Equinix: Selling Shovels In A Gold Rush

Oct. 28, 2024 8:00 AM ETEquinix, Inc. (EQIX) Stock
Stock Waves profile picture
Stock Waves
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Equinix, a leading data center REIT, shows consistent growth and strong fundamentals.
  • Our unique methodology provides a powerful strategy for identifying favorable risk-reward setups in stocks like EQIX.
  • Accurate analysis in charts such as EQIX requires detailed work to avoid guesswork and ensure reliable market direction predictions.
  • The current bullish setup for EQIX suggests significant upside potential with defined downside risk.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Stock Waves get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Shovel

rudisill/E+ via Getty Images

By Levi at Elliott Wave Trader; Produced with Avi Gilburt

If you do a bit of historical research regarding the mid-19th century gold rush that began in the West, a great number of companies actually dug for

STOCK WAVES: Where fundamental analysis meets technical analysis for highest-probability investment opportunities! Get leading Elliott Wave analysis from our team, along with fundamental insights and macro analysis from top author Lyn Alden Schwartzer.

"Stockwaves is my bread and butter, and that's only catching maybe 10% of the charts they throw out! I had 7-10x+ trades with SW last year, and dozens more that were "slackers" (LOL) with "only" 3-4-5x returns. Amazing!" (Nicole)

Click here for a FREE TRIAL.

This article was written by

Stock Waves profile picture
Stock Waves
10.07K Followers

Stock Waves is a team run by Zac Mannes and Garrett Patten and includes contributing author Lyn Alden Schwartzer. Together they provide real-time Elliott Wave technical analysis on dozens of selected stocks each market session. They are the contributors for the investing group Stock Waves.

Features of the service: daily technical analysis, multiple videos weekly with chart analysis, fundamental analysis, 2 deep dives on specific stocks monthly, and a vibrant chatroom for discussion.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in EQIX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EQIX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on EQIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EQIX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News