Enact Holdings Has Firm Footings, But The Housing Market Is Softening
Summary
- Enact Holdings is a private mortgage insurance company that was spun off from Genworth Financial in 2021.
- Its stock has returned over 33% to investors in the last 12 months when both capital gains and dividends are included.
- ACT currently trades at its highest historical valuation from an earnings perspective, but its earnings multiple is still below its peers' average and well below the overall market average.
- The sluggish housing market is the most significant headwind for the company and a good reason for investors to be cautious with any new investments at this time.
