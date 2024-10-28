ImmunityBio: CAR-NK Cell Therapy Data For NHL Expected In Second Half Of 2025

Terry Chrisomalis
Investing Group Leader
(17min)

Summary

  • ImmunityBio's stock traded higher by 37% after dosing the first patient in its phase 1 QUILT 106 study for CD19+/CD20+ NHL, with data expected in 2025.
  • The company's ANKTIVA therapy, combined with Keytruda or Opdivo, showed promising results in phase 2b for NSCLC, leading to upcoming phase 3 studies.
  • The company has around $130.1 million in cash, bolstered by a $100 million infusion, enough to fund operations for at least the next 12 months.
  • The global non-Hodgkin Lymphoma treatment market is projected to reach $20.55 billion by 2032.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Biotech Analysis Central. Learn More »

Chromosome with Telomeres.

nopparit

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) just announced that it dosed the first patient in the open-label phase 1 QUILT 106 study to recruit up to 10 CD19+/CD20+ relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma [NHL] patients who are to be treated with its CAR-NK cell therapy known

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

This article was written by

Terry Chrisomalis
13.4K Followers

Terry Chrisomalis is a private investor in the Biotech sector with years of experience utilizing his Applied Science background to generate long term value from Healthcare.

He is the author of the investing group Biotech Analysis Central which contains a library of 600+ Biotech investing articles, a model portfolio of 10+ small and mid-cap stocks with deep analysis for each, live chat, and a range of analysis and news reports to help Healthcare investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IBRX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IBRX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IBRX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News