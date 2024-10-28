I have recently been going through some changes, which allows me to be back on Seeking Alpha and invest in individual companies again. My strategy going forward is to invest in quality business at reasonable valuations. One company that meets most
Universal Music Group, Great Business Fully Valued
Summary
- Universal Music Group boasts a strong business model with a vast music catalogue and synergies between business lines, driving consistent revenue and cash flow growth.
- The company has an experienced management team, led by CEO Sir Lucian Grainge and CFO Boyd Muir.
- UMG's financials show robust growth, with a revenue CAGR of 11.4% since 2021 and a declining net debt to EBITDA ratio, indicating strong financial health.
- Despite its strengths, UMG's current valuation is a concern, and potential risks include economic recession impacts and licensing disagreements with platforms like TikTok and Meta.
