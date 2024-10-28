Coeur Mining: Thoughts On The SilverCrest Metals Acquisition

Don Durrett profile picture
Don Durrett
Investing Group Leader
(16min)

Summary

  • The merger between Coeur Mining and SilverCrest Metals creates a stronger company with significant upside potential.
  • Adding SilverCrest's Las Chispas property will give Coeur five producing properties with about 425,000 oz of gold production and 21 million oz of silver production.
  • Coeur's leverage to rising gold/silver prices makes it a compelling speculative bet, with potential for substantial free cash flow and market cap growth.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Gold & Silver Mining Ideas get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Silver bars 1000 grams pure Silver,business investment and wealth concept.wealth of Silver,3d rendering

Oselote

My Investing Strategy / Speculative Investing

(Note: I like to include this at the top of all my Seeking Alpha articles.)

This article is based on my investment strategy, which is to chase big alpha by comparing a company's

I have a Gold & Silver Mining Ideas investing group. This group receives additional posts that are not part of my regular free SeekingAlpha posts. I have editorial control over these posts and can post about microcaps, stock lists, and other valuable information. Use this link to get an overview of what it offers. 

Come try it out. 

This article was written by

Don Durrett profile picture
Don Durrett
6.06K Followers

Author of How to Invest in Gold & Silver: A Complete Guide With a Focus on Mining Stocks (available on Amazon). Expert on gold and silver mining stocks. A frequent guest on investment podcasts, with a large following on X/Twitter (currently 45K followers). Plus, my own gold/silver mining stock website and Youtube channel.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CDE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CDE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CDE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CDE
--
CDM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News