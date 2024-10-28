AMD Q3 Preview: Strong Blackwell Competitor

Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. shares have surged 11% since August, outperforming the market, driven by investor confidence in their new MI325X AI chip ahead of Q3 earnings.
  • The MI325X chip, with advanced AI capabilities, is set to challenge Nvidia's Blackwell GPU by offering competitive performance at a lower total cost of ownership.
  • AMD's strategy includes enhancing their ROCm software framework to ease transitions from Nvidia's CUDA, aiming to capture more market share in AI inferencing.
  • Heading into earnings, AMD's strong momentum and innovative chip lineup position them well to capitalize on the growing demand for AI inferencing solutions.

Investment Thesis

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares are now up 11.00% since my last write-up on the chip giant in August. This has outpaced the market’s 6.47% return in the same timeframe. I think investor confidence is

This account is managed by Noah's Arc Capital Management. Our goal is provide Wall Street level insights to main street investors. Our research focus is mainly on 20th century stocks (old economy) undergoing a 21st century transformation, but occasionally we'll write on companies that help transform 20th century firms as well. We look for innovations in a business model that will cause a stock to change dramatically. Associated with SA contributors Thomas Potter and Elijah Buell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Noah Cox (main account author) is the managing partner of Noah’s Arc Capital Management. His views in this article are not necessarily reflective of the firms. Nothing contained in this note is intended as investment advice. It is solely for informational purposes. Invest at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

