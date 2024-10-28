Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call October 28, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Leandro Mazzoni

Hi, everyone. Welcome to Philips' Third Quarter 2024 Results Webcast. I'm here with our CEO, Roy Jakobs; and our CFO, Charlotte Hanneman. The press release and investor deck were published on our Investor Relations website this morning. The replay and full transcript of this webcast will be made available on the website after the call as well.

I will now hand it over to Roy.

I will now hand it over to Roy.

Roy Jakobs

Thank you, Leandro. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the call. I want to start with the key highlights of this morning's release. We delivered strong improvement in profitability in the quarter, while sales were flat, and orders slightly decreased as demand from hospitals and consumers in China further deteriorated. We expect impact from China to continue. Therefore, we have lowered our full year sales outlook. At the same time, we expect adjusted EBITDA margin to be at around 11.5%, the upper end of the current outlook range.

Within an ongoing challenging macro environment, we remain focused on successfully executing our 3-year plan to fully capture growth and margin expansion opportunities. With patient safety as our number 1 priority we