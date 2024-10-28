The last full week ahead of the US election is jam-packed with key economic reports. As a result, the potential for surprises that could sway voters is in high gear in the days to come. Here’s a quick rundown of the
Busy Week Of Economic Reports Scheduled Ahead Of The Election
Summary
- Job openings for September are the main event.
- The government’s initial estimate of third-quarter GDP is expected to post a strong increase.
- The final monthly report on US consumer spending ahead of the election is on track to report a pickup in growth for September.
- Non-farm payrolls is on track to post a sharp slowdown for October, according to the consensus forecast.
