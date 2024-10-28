The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) rose to 4.25% on Friday, up by 60 basis points from the day before the Fed’s monster rate cut (when the 10-year yield was 3.65%), and up by 5 basis points from a week ago. This 4.25% is
Treasury Yield Curve Un-Inversion Hits Milestone On Inflation Fears, Tsunami Of Supply, QT; Mortgage Rates Near 7%
Summary
- The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.25% on Friday, up by 60 basis points from the day before the Fed’s monster rate cut.
- The “yield curve” has continued the process of un-inverting amid the simultaneous rise of longer-term yields and decline in short-term yields.
- The two-year Treasury yield has been above 4% the entire week and on Friday closed at 4.11%, the highest since August 1.
Wolf Richter is the analyst at, and the publisher of, WOLF STREET, where he discusses business, finance, and money. Core focus: Federal Reserve, credits, equities, residential and commercial real estate, the auto industry, trade, consumers, and energy. He started this operation in 2011. Prior to that, he worked for 20 years in C-level positions, including 10 years in the auto industry. MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.