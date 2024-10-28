Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) U.S. FDA Approval of ORLYNVAH Call (Transcript)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) U.S. FDA Approval of ORLYNVAH October 28, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Louise Barrett - SVP, Legal Affairs & Secretary

Corey Fishman - President, Director & CEO

Steven Aronin - SVP & Head, Clinical Development

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Iterum Therapeutics call to discuss the recent approval of ORLYNVAH the treatment of Uncomplicated UTIs. My name is Lydia, and I'll be your operator today.

I'll now hand you over to your host, Louise Barrett, Senior Vice President of Legal Affairs to begin. Please go ahead.

Louise Barrett

Thank you, Lydia. Good morning, and thank you for joining today's call to discuss the recent FDA approval of ORLYNVAH. A press release with details of the approval was issued on Friday, October 25 and can be found on the Investors section of our website.

We are joined this morning by our Chief Executive Officer, Corey Fishman, and our Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Development, Dr. Steven Aronin. Corey will provide an overview of the approval generally and the market opportunity for ORLYNVAH, and Steve will provide a summary of ORLYNVAH’s label.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that some of the information presented on this conference call will contain forward-looking statements concerning our plans, strategies and prospects for our business, including the development, therapeutic and market potential of ORLYNVAH and our strategic process to sell, license or otherwise dispose of our rights to ORLYNVAH.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors outside of our control, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties concerning the outcome, impact, effects and results of ORLYNVAH. [Technical Difficulty]

Operator

Hi, everyone. Thank you for your patience. We have the speakers reconnected, so please proceed.