PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 28, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Bacso - Vice President, Investor Relations

Reza Zadno - Chief Executive Officer

Sham Shiblaq - Chief Commercial Officer

Kevin Waters - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Craig Bijou - Bank of America Securities

Brandon Vasquez - William Blair

Richard Newitter - Truist

Josh Jennings - TD Cowen

Chris Pasquale - Nephron Research

Ryan Zimmerman - BTIG

Brett Gasaway - Leerink Partners

Operator

Good morning and welcome to PROCEPT BioRobotics Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants’ are in a listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session towards the end of today’s call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Bacso, Vice President of Investor Relations, for a few introductory comments.

Matt Bacso

Good morning, and thank you for joining PROCEPT BioRobotics third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Presenting on today's call are Reza Zadno, Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Waters, Chief Financial Officer. Also present is Sham Shiblaq, Chief Commercial Officer, who will participate in the Q&A session.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind listeners that statements made on this conference call that relate to future plans, events, or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, these statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from the expectations expressed on this conference call. These risks and uncertainties are disclosed in more detail in PROCEPT BioRobotics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. Listeners are cautioned not to place under reliance on these