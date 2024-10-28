BAWAG Group AG (BWAGF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

BAWAG Group AG (OTCPK:BWAGF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call October 28, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Anas Abuzaakouk - Chief Executive Officer

Enver Sirucic - Chief Financial Officer

Noemi Peruch - Mediobanca

Mehmet Sevim - JPMorgan

Mate Nemes - UBS

Gabor Kemeny - Autonomous Research

Johannes Thormann - HSBC

Jeremy Sigee - BNP Paribas

Tobias Lukesch - Kepler Cheuvreux

Hugo Cruz - KBW

Chris Hallam - Goldman Sachs

Jovan Sikimic - RBI

Anas Abuzaakouk

Thank you, operator. I hope everyone is doing well this morning. I’m joined by Enver, our CFO. Before we jump into 3Q results, I’m happy to announce that we received ECB approval for the acquisition of Knab in the Netherlands last Friday. We’re excited about welcoming the team, rolling out the integration plans and pursuing the many opportunities ahead of us.

As for third quarter results, let’s start on Slide 3. We delivered net profit of €178 million, EPS of €2.25 and a return on tangible common equity of 24% during the third quarter. Tangible book value per share was €38.48, up by 16% versus prior year and up 3% versus prior quarter.

The operating performance of our business was very strong with pre-provision profits of €265 million and a cost to income ratio of 32%. Total risk costs were €25 million, translating into a risk cost ratio of 25 basis points. We utilized €10 million of our management overlay with the remaining ECL management overlay of €70 million. We have a very low NPL ratio of 1% and continue to see solid