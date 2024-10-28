Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a buy-the-dip opportunity. CHTR is a member of the Communications Services sector, and it operates in the Cable and Satellite industry. In this article, I will outline my buy-the-dip thesis using technical analysis. I will focus on price
Charter Communications Is A Buy The Dip Opportunity (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- Charter Communications presents a buy-the-dip opportunity, trading above its 30-week EMA and showing long-term bullish momentum despite short-term bearish momentum.
- The stock has pulled back 50% from its recent rally, finding support at the $320 level, with institutional buying evident in volume analysis.
- Relative strength is neutral, but upcoming earnings on November 1 could be pivotal; use a stop loss at $310 to manage risk.
- Consider buying a smaller stake before earnings and adding more if the report is favorable to mitigate potential downside risk.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CHTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.