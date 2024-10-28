Koninklijke KPN N.V. (KKPNF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (OTCPK:KKPNF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 28, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Matthijs van Leijenhorst - Head of IR

Joost Farwerck - CEO

Hans Figee - CFO

Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs

Dhruva Shah - UBS

Maurice Patrick - Barclays

Joshua Mills - BNP Paribas Exane

Siyi He - Citigroup Inc.

Ajay Soni - JPMorgan

Keval Khiroya - Deutsche Bank

Titus Krahn - BofA Securities

Luigi Minerva - HSBC

Steve Malcolm - Reburn Atlantic

Nuno Vaz - Bernstein

Usman Ghazi - Berenberg

I will now turn the call over to your host for today, Matthijs van Leijenhorst, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Yes, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today. Welcome to KPN's third quarter 2024 results webcast. With me today are Joost Farwerck, our CEO, and Hans Figee, our CFO.

As usual, before turning to our presentation, I would like to remind you of the safe harbor on Page 2 of the slides, which also applies to any statements made during this presentation. In particular, today's presentation may include forward-looking statements, including KPN's expectations with respect to its outlook and ambitions, which were also included in the press release published this morning. All such statements are subject to the safe harbor.

Let me now hand over to our CEO, Joost Farwerck.

Joost Farwerck

Thank you, Matthijs. And welcome, everyone. Let me walk you through some of the highlights of last quarter. We continue to deliver solid results