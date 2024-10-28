The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is one of the leading long-term bond ETFs, with a weighted average duration of 25.67 years and currently an SEC yield (after expenses) of 4.40%. The index has had a rough couple of years
TLT: A Strategic Play As Rate Cuts Loom In A Debt-Heavy Market
Summary
- Interest rates may have less impact on inflation than is commonly believed; for economic insights, the focus should be on bank credit and lending data.
- Recession indicators include rising unemployment, softening manufacturing hours, and downward payroll revisions, despite strong GDP growth due to high government deficit spending.
- The outlook for the bond market in the short to medium term is positive due to a possible recession and what we deem to be restrictive interest rates.
- Caution is advised for long-term investors due to risks like financial repression, which could negatively impact long-term bondholders.
