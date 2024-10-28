Tesla: A Rare Opportunity Presents Itself (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Tesla, Inc.'s Q3 2024 report and Robotaxi event provided enough insights and details to allow proper valuation of the segment.
- Most business segments are revised up in my intrinsic valuation, both in terms of growth and profitability.
- The energy segment shows exponential growth both in terms of sales and gross margins. This should be a core driver moving forward.
- Tesla trades at fair intrinsic value without valuing the robotics segment. This provides optionality where investors get robotics for free, whatever it may output in the future.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.