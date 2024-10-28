Beware Of Buying The Dip In Bonds

Summary

  • The five- and 10-year yields are both up by around 60 basis points, to 4.0% and 4.2%, respectively.
  • We think this could be just the beginning of a surprisingly sustained move higher in yields.
  • With U.S. investment grade corporate bond spreads as tight as they have been for almost 20 years, we are cautious on corporate credit, where a move back to 4.5% in the five-year yield could cause a disorderly exit.

By Ashok Bhatia, CFA, & Brad Tank

Government bonds have sold off rapidly; here’s why we don’t think it’s time to buy back in.

Over the past six weeks, global government bonds have been selling off rapidly.

After

