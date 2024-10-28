Transocean: Why Acquiring Seadrill Makes A Lot Of Sense
- Transocean is reportedly considering a bid for industry peer Seadrill, which, we believe, would further extend its leading scale and position it well into the second half of the decade.
- We estimate a deal could be worth around $2.6B (5x Seadrill's fwd EBITDA vs. sector average at ~4.4x) with Transocean likely issuing a significant amount of new shares.
- At our benchmark assumptions, we calculate a ~7% uplift on 2025E FCF/sh, potentially rising above 20% depending on funding structure and takeout multiple.
- We also expect the deal to be beneficial to Transocean's debt metrics, lowering net debt/EBITDA to 3.8x and alleviating some investor concerns around its sector-high leverage.
