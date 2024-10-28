Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC), the first Japanese automaker to produce motorized vehicles in the U.S. – motorcycles in Marysville, Ohio – is doubling down on its commitment to transition to an all-electric fleet by 2040, much of it manufactured in North America.
Honda Debuts Electrification Strategy With 2 GM Clones, Prologue And Acura VDX
Summary
- Honda is committed to an all-electric fleet by 2040, focusing on North American production and innovative manufacturing processes like megacasting.
- Despite ending a low-cost EV partnership with GM, Honda continues investing heavily in electrification, aiming for 100% EV and FCEV sales by 2040.
- Honda's stock is undervalued with a P/E ratio lower than Toyota's, making it a solid choice for long-term investors in a diversified portfolio.
- The Hold rating reflects potential risks in BEV adoption rates and the financial burden of new models and battery manufacturing investments.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.